Smith allowed three goals on 24 shots Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver.

The nightmare season continues for Smith, who has now emerged winless in seven straight starts -- a span in which he's allowed a whopping 23 goals. With just seven wins in 23 appearances this year, it would be wise to steer clear of the Canadian veteran if possible given both his struggles individually, as well as the team's, as Arizona currently sits last in the Pacific Division with a paltry 11 victories.