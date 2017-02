Smith will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Canadiens.

Smith was razor-sharp in his last outing Saturday against San Jose, turning aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay hot and pick up his 13th win of the season in a matchup with a slumping Canadiens club that has lost four consecutive games.