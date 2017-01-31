Smith will work between the pipes Tuesday for a home start versus the Kings.

Arizona's top tender dropped jaws for sinking a 200-foot goal in the NHL All-Star skills competition Saturday -- if only those wacky plays counted in the fantasy realm, right? Smith stretched his winning streak to three games before the break, but that has been his longest victory volley all season. Also, the Kings dropped four goals on him in a Dec. 1 start, so we'd be reluctant to stream him on an extremely busy 14-game slate.