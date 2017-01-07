Smith allowed the game-winner with 36 seconds left in overtime, as the Coyotes lost to the Ducks, 3-2. Smith stopped 32 of 35 shots in the defeat Friday.

It was the first time in nine games that Arizona earned any type of point, but nonetheless, the team's losing streak now sits at nine. Through the first three months of the season, Smith was able to stop enough pucks to at least excel in the save percentage category, but he isn't even doing that lately. He owns a 0-7-1 record, .885 save percentage and 3.27 GAA during the losing streak. Regardless of whether he starts turning aside more pucks again, wins are going to be hard to come by for Smith with the Coyotes.