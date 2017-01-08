Coyotes' Mike Smith: Likely to start Saturday
Smith is expected to start in goal Saturday night against the Islanders, according to NHL.com.
Craig Morgan of Arizona Reports writes that Coyotes coach Dave Tippett did not formally announce who was starting in net, adding that the club "had ping-pong balls in the locker room" to decide who would start. As funny as that sounds, it's quite fitting for a Coyotes team sitting in the cellar of the Pacific Division at 11-22-6. It's safe to avoid Smith in just about any fantasy league as he hasn't won in his last nine games with his GAA well into the threes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Backing up Louis Domingue on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Helps team capture point, but suffers loss in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Back between pipes•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Falls to Canucks•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Drawing start against Canucks•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Allows four power-play goals in loss to Rangers•