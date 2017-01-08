Smith is expected to start in goal Saturday night against the Islanders, according to NHL.com.

Craig Morgan of Arizona Reports writes that Coyotes coach Dave Tippett did not formally announce who was starting in net, adding that the club "had ping-pong balls in the locker room" to decide who would start. As funny as that sounds, it's quite fitting for a Coyotes team sitting in the cellar of the Pacific Division at 11-22-6. It's safe to avoid Smith in just about any fantasy league as he hasn't won in his last nine games with his GAA well into the threes.