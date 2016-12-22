Smith allowed three goals on 21 shots during Wednesday's loss to Edmonton.

It was Smith's third straight loss, and he's allowed three goals in each outing with an .883 save percentage. The 34-year-old veteran still boasts an impressive .926 mark for the campaign, but he has just seven wins through 19 games, and his GAA has ballooned to 2.67. Smith is still capable of stealing games, which makes him particularly useful in daily contests as a contrarian flier, but you'll want to be selective with the opponents you start him against in seasonal leagues.