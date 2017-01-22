Smith turned aside 45 of 48 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

Arizona built a 5-1 lead, but Smith was under siege in the final stanza. He faced 24 shots in the third period alone. Smith has seen at least 35 shots in four of his last five starts, and unlike in November and December, he hasn't responded positively to all the work. He only owns a .898 save percentage this month. Hopefully, Saturday's effort gets him back on track.