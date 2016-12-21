Coyotes' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease against Oilers
Smith will get the starting nod versus Edmonton on Wednesday.
Smith will make ninth consecutive start, though he's lost his two most recent outings. The veteran's actually having a strong season, as his .928 save percentage ranks ninth in the NHL; however, he has the misfortune of playing for a Coyotes team that's allowing a league-high 35.4 shots per game and ranks 28th in goals. That's resulted in an unappetizing 7-6-4 record, and it's hard to feel great about his chances of getting a win Wednesday against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
