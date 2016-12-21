Smith will get the starting nod versus Edmonton on Wednesday.

Smith will make ninth consecutive start, though he's lost his two most recent outings. The veteran's actually having a strong season, as his .928 save percentage ranks ninth in the NHL; however, he has the misfortune of playing for a Coyotes team that's allowing a league-high 35.4 shots per game and ranks 28th in goals. That's resulted in an unappetizing 7-6-4 record, and it's hard to feel great about his chances of getting a win Wednesday against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.