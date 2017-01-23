Smith will defend the cage against the Panthers on Monday.

In his last appearance, Smith was absolutely pelted with pucks, as he faced 48 and stopped 45. The heavy workload will likely continue for the netminder as the Yotes are allowing the most shots on goal of any team in the league at 33.8 per game. When you face that much rubber, inevitably you are going to give up some goals, which the 34-year-old has done at a rate of 2.99 GAA on the year.