Coyotes' Mike Smith: Penciled in to start Friday
Smith will command the crease Friday night as the home starter against the Maple Leafs.
This will be Smith's 10th consecutive start. He's gone 3-5-1 with an uninspiring 2.71 GAA leading up to this contest against a young Toronto team that ranks second in shots on goal (33.8) and seventh in goals per game (2.91) on average.
