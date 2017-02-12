Smith stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's overtime win over the Penguins.

It wasn't a banner night for Smith, but he played well enough to earn the win. The veteran continues to be up-and-down of late and is sporting a 13-15-6 record with a .915 save percentage. Considering the Coyotes are second-last in the Western Conference, Smith isn't the best fantasy option if you're seeking out victories, but he's been playing fairly well of late and delivers solid rate stats, so you could do worse.