Smith was designated as Wednesday's road starter against the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The hulking veteran in his 11th year has allowed exactly three goals in each of his past four starts, and he's only skated away with the 'W' once in his past 10 games. His next match promises to be interesting, though, as he'll reportedly be countered by Ondrej Pavelec -- who was waived prior to this season but getting a chance for redemption since neither Connor Hellebuyck nor Michael Hutchinson are getting it done for the 'Peg, who carry the league's 15th-ranked offense.