Smith allowed six goals on 35 shots and was pulled in the third period of Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.

The veteran is now 1-9-1 with an .883 save percentage dating back to mid-December. Those numbers alongside the current state of the Coyotes leaves no reason to roster Smith at this stage of the game. While he's likely still capable of stealing the odd game, figuring out which night that'll happen will be maddening. Additionally, with a no-trade clause and two more seasons at north of $5 million on the books, Smith is likely sticking with the 'Yotes for the remainder of 2016-17.