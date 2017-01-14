Coyotes' Mike Smith: Secures home win over Jets
Smith saved 34 of 37 shots from the Jets in Friday's 4-3 home win.
The newly minted All-Star was fueled by an offensive barrage that took place in the first frame, holding on for the 'W' despite the Jets dropping two unanswered goals in the final frame. The victory was Smith's first in close to a month, and he's still working with an ugly 2.83 GAA on the season -- that doesn't scream "All-Star" to us, though he remains the clear-cut No. 1 goalie in Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will start in goal Friday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Backing up Louis Domingue on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Likely to start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Helps team capture point, but suffers loss in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Back between pipes•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Falls to Canucks•