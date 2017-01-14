Smith saved 34 of 37 shots from the Jets in Friday's 4-3 home win.

The newly minted All-Star was fueled by an offensive barrage that took place in the first frame, holding on for the 'W' despite the Jets dropping two unanswered goals in the final frame. The victory was Smith's first in close to a month, and he's still working with an ugly 2.83 GAA on the season -- that doesn't scream "All-Star" to us, though he remains the clear-cut No. 1 goalie in Arizona.