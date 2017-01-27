Smith saved all 19 shots he faced during Thursday's win over Vancouver.

It was the first shutout and just the 11th win of the season for Smith, and while his .917 save percentage is a solid mark, he's been otherwise disappointing. It was a soft matchup Thursday, too. Vancouver entered on the wrong end of back-to-back road games with the All-Star break in front of them. Smith isn't a complete fantasy afterthought, though. In the right matchups, he's worth turning to in seasonal leagues or utilizing as a low-priced option in daily contests.