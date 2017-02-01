Smith will be between the posts for Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks.

Despite a disappointing result against the Kings on Tuesday, Smith won three games in a row prior to the All-Star break and has not allowed more than three goals in a game during the whole span. He'll look to bounce back against a Chicago team that hasn't been playing up to its scoring pedigree, averaging only 2.69 goals per game last month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola