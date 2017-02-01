Coyotes' Mike Smith: Starting in goal Thursday
Smith will be between the posts for Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks.
Despite a disappointing result against the Kings on Tuesday, Smith won three games in a row prior to the All-Star break and has not allowed more than three goals in a game during the whole span. He'll look to bounce back against a Chicago team that hasn't been playing up to its scoring pedigree, averaging only 2.69 goals per game last month.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Beaten by Kings•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Shuts out Canucks leading into break•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Tabbed for home date with Canucks•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Beats Panthers on Monday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease Monday•