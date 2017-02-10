Smith's 35 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal.

Max Pacioretty was a thorn in Smith's side all night with two goals, two assists and 10 shots. Despite the forward's tremendous performance and Montreal's 36-23 shot advantage through regulation, Smith managed to earn his team a point for the fifth time in seven games. The veteran has picked things up with four wins and a .920 save percentage over that span.