Coyotes' Mike Smith: Stops 35 in overtime defeat
Smith's 35 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal.
Max Pacioretty was a thorn in Smith's side all night with two goals, two assists and 10 shots. Despite the forward's tremendous performance and Montreal's 36-23 shot advantage through regulation, Smith managed to earn his team a point for the fifth time in seven games. The veteran has picked things up with four wins and a .920 save percentage over that span.
