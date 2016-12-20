Coyotes' Mike Smith: Struggles against Flames
Smith allowed three goals on 27 shots during Monday's loss to Calgary.
Backstopping the worst team in the league can be a fantasy nightmare, but Smith has provided respectable results this year. He entered Monday's game with a solid .930 save percentage, and as long as you're selective with whom you start him against, Smith is a capable contributor to your goaltending corps. However, don't fool yourself into thinking there is a safe matchup for Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Loses third consecutive game•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Makes 26 saves in loss•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will tend twine Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Turns aside 44 shots in shootout victory•