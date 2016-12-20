Smith allowed three goals on 27 shots during Monday's loss to Calgary.

Backstopping the worst team in the league can be a fantasy nightmare, but Smith has provided respectable results this year. He entered Monday's game with a solid .930 save percentage, and as long as you're selective with whom you start him against, Smith is a capable contributor to your goaltending corps. However, don't fool yourself into thinking there is a safe matchup for Arizona.