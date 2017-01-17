Smith allowed three goals in 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

The veteran netminder has now allowed three goals in each of his past four starts and 23 over his last seven, bringing his GAA up to 2.84 to go with a .918 save percentage. Smith is stuck on just eight wins in 26 appearances this year and doesn't figure to get in the win column too often, as the Coyotes are currently the cellar dwellers of the Pacific Division with 32 points and a minus-46 goal differential.