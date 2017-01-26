Smith will defend the cage Thursday, facing the Canucks at home.

These two teams are pretty much even-steven offensively -- they're both near the bottom of the league in scoring -- but Vancouver is superior in the faceoff dot, so it'll be important for the 'Yotes to come out aggressively and fight hard for possession. Arizona is also ranked 29th defensively, so that usually means Smith is a desperation play in the daily leagues. Fortunately, there are 13 games on tap with this being the final slate before the All-Star break, giving fantasy owners a wealth of starting goalies to choose from.