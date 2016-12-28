Smith gave up two goals on 28 shots and took a 3-2 loss against Dallas on Tuesday.

The Stars scored an empty-netter that was answered by a Radim Vrbata penality-shot goal with seconds remaining, resulting in an even more painful loss for Smith and the Coyotes. He's now dropped five straight starts, though Tuesday's was certainly the best of them. Look for Smith to tend the twine once again versus the Rangers on Thursday.