Coyotes' Mike Smith: Tending twine Tuesday against Dallas
Smith will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Stars.
Smith has struggled of late, suffering losses in each of his last four starts while posting a sub-par 3.31 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. The veteran goaltender will look to pick up his eighth win of the season in a decent home matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 2.35 goals per game on the road this season, 16th in the NHL.
