Smith will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Stars.

Smith has struggled of late, suffering losses in each of his last four starts while posting a sub-par 3.31 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. The veteran goaltender will look to pick up his eighth win of the season in a decent home matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 2.35 goals per game on the road this season, 16th in the NHL.