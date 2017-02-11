Smith will field pucks from the Penguins as Saturday's home starter.

While he's been known to surprise, Smith is an unappealing fantasy option based on his employer ranking in the bottom third of the league in all of the key team metrics, both offensively and defensively. Also, his 2.92 GAA is the worst rate of any goalie who has started more than 30 games this season. Oh, and we'd be remiss to not mention that he's about to face the league's top offense. Steer clear of Smith with 25 more starting netminders available on Saturday's slate.