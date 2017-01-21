Smith will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Lightning.

Several role-playing forwards from the Bolts will miss this next contest -- the gritty J.T. Brown (face) comes to mind -- so that's undoubtedly a bonus for Smith, who frankly needs all the help he can get as the chief backstop for a Coyotes club allowing more shots (33.5 per game) than any other team in the NHL. Fortunately, it'll be easy for you to avoid him with Saturday's slate featuring 12 games.