Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will be rolled out against Bolts
Smith will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Lightning.
Several role-playing forwards from the Bolts will miss this next contest -- the gritty J.T. Brown (face) comes to mind -- so that's undoubtedly a bonus for Smith, who frankly needs all the help he can get as the chief backstop for a Coyotes club allowing more shots (33.5 per game) than any other team in the NHL. Fortunately, it'll be easy for you to avoid him with Saturday's slate featuring 12 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Run from crease after allowing six goals•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Punching in for work Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Subpar in loss•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Expected to start Monday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Secures home win over Jets•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will start in goal Friday•