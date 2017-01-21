Smith will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Lightning.

Several role-playing forwards from the Bolts will miss this next contest -- the gritty J.T. Brown (face) comes to mind -- so that's undoubtedly a bonus for Smith, who frankly needs all the help he can get as the chief backstop for a Coyotes club allowing more shots (33.5 per game) than any other team in the NHL. Fortunately, it'll be easy for you to avoid him with Saturday's slate featuring 12 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola