Smith was penciled in as Saturday's road starter against the Sharks.

Smith has faced the Sharks twice this season, getting pelted by rubber in each of those contests, yet somehow remaining upright after 83 saves on 87 combined shots -- he posted a home win and an overtime road loss in that span. Arizona's young supporting cast has had trouble keeping the puck out of the defensive zone this season, ranking 26th in shots allowed, and that makes life hard on Smith. He's a desperation play in most leagues.