Smith will be in the crease for Friday's game against Winnipeg.

The 34-year-old has been good enough this year to earn a spot in the All Star game, with a .918 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. However, in his last eight games, he has an .885 save percentage and 3.27 GAA, so he's been cold lately. The Jets are 24th in the league in shots per game with 28.8, and 14th in goals per game with 2.73, so Smith has an opportunity to rebound against a middle of the road team.