Moroz was traded from the Oilers to the Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forward Henrik Samuelsson.

Moroz has mostly become known for his physical presence rather than his offensive prowess since being drafted by the Oilers in 2012, posting 14 penalty minutes in 17 games so far this season and a whopping 169 penalty minutes during the 2014-15 season. He's not likely to move the fantasy needle even if he does get the call up to the big club.