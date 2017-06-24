Schnarr was drafted 75th overall by the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There is a distinct lack of upside to Schnarr's game. He posted 18 goals and 36 points in 54 games for OHL Guelph this past season. He is a big body (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and is responsible defensively, yet there are legitimate questions regarding Schnarr's ability to pile up points. The Coyotes will be hoping for a step forward offensively in his second OHL season.