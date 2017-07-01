Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Stays in Arizona
Cousins signed a two-year contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
After being traded from Philly in mid-June, Cousins latched on to be a part of the rebuilding efforts in the desert. He doesn't have an NHL stat line that's anything to call home about, but he's torn it up at the AHL level in the past, recording 92 points in 102 career games. The 23-year-old should see enough playing time with Arizona to be able to develop into a solid center, yet he still shouldn't be on many fantasy radars at this time.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...