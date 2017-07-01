Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Stays in Arizona

Cousins signed a two-year contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

After being traded from Philly in mid-June, Cousins latched on to be a part of the rebuilding efforts in the desert. He doesn't have an NHL stat line that's anything to call home about, but he's torn it up at the AHL level in the past, recording 92 points in 102 career games. The 23-year-old should see enough playing time with Arizona to be able to develop into a solid center, yet he still shouldn't be on many fantasy radars at this time.

