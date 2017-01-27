Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects assist in win over Canucks

Ekman-Larsson collected an assist while logging 23:44 of ice time during Thursday's win over Vancouver.

While it certainly hasn't been Ekman-Larsson's best season, he's still providing solid cross-category production and has three goals, 11 points, 25 shots and 17 blocked shots over his past 16 games. His lackluster supporting cast caps his upside, but Ekman-Larsson is still a solid fantasy asset, especially in leagues excluding the plus-minus rating.