Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Racks up two helpers in overtime victory
Ekman-Larsson picked up two assists in Saturday's overtime victory over the Penguins.
Another productive night for Ekman-Larsson, who logged a whopping 28:35 of ice time. Despite the team's struggles this season, the 25-year-old has remained a fantasy asset, racking up 30 points (10 goals) in 53 games. He's a power-play monster and delivers production on a nightly basis. You'd have to go back to early-December to find the last time Ekman-Larsson went more than three games without recording a point. You already know what to do.
