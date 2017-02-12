Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Racks up two helpers in overtime victory

Ekman-Larsson picked up two assists in Saturday's overtime victory over the Penguins.

Another productive night for Ekman-Larsson, who logged a whopping 28:35 of ice time. Despite the team's struggles this season, the 25-year-old has remained a fantasy asset, racking up 30 points (10 goals) in 53 games. He's a power-play monster and delivers production on a nightly basis. You'd have to go back to early-December to find the last time Ekman-Larsson went more than three games without recording a point. You already know what to do.