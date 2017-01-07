Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores another power-play goal

Ekman-Larsson tallied his fifth power-play goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Ekman-Larsson has points in three of the last four games, but overall, it's been a very disappointing season for the 25-year-old. As the season approaches the halfway point, he has eight goals and 20 points with a minus-11 rating. Last season, he had 21 goals and a career-best 55 points. In 2014-15, he scored 23 goals. The 25-year-old also has just five power-play goals when last season he had 12. Ekman-Larsson will need to get very hot in order to reach the 20-goal mark again.