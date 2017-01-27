Holland was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Vancouver.

With just one goal and three points through his past 17 games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Holland frequenting the press box more often going forward. He has shown flashes of upside in the past, but it's unlikely the 26-year-old forward ever lives up to the promise that made him a first-round selection in 2009. He's off the fantasy radar at this stage of the game.