Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Chips in two assists against Oilers

Vrbata registered two power-play assists and five shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Edmonton.

With just one goal on 41 shots (2.4 shooting percentage) in December, Vrbata is eyeing positive regression in the goals column. He's been the lone reliable offensive contributor for Arizona but still sports an underwhelming eight goals and 22 points through 33 games for the season. Vrbata is worth owning in the majority of seasonal leagues because of his high shot volume (3.15 shots per game), and in the right matchups, he's a potential value play in daily contests because he is typically priced for profit.