Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Posts season-high four points
Vrbata recorded a goal and four points, including a power-play assist, in a 5-3 victory over the Lighting on Saturday.
The 35-year-old posted a point on four of Arizona's five goals on his way to a season-high. He also had three assists on Jan. 13 versus Winnipeg. Since then, Vrbata has two goals and nine points in six games. He's on pace to make January his best month of 2016-17 yet.
More News
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Scores first goal since Dec. 3 on penalty shot•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Chips in two assists against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Banks in goal•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Rings up power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Notches two helpers in victory over Colorado•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Two goals not enough in loss•