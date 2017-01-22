Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Posts season-high four points

Vrbata recorded a goal and four points, including a power-play assist, in a 5-3 victory over the Lighting on Saturday.

The 35-year-old posted a point on four of Arizona's five goals on his way to a season-high. He also had three assists on Jan. 13 versus Winnipeg. Since then, Vrbata has two goals and nine points in six games. He's on pace to make January his best month of 2016-17 yet.