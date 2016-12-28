Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Scores first goal since Dec. 3 on penalty shot

Vrbata netted a goal on a penalty shot with seven seconds left in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Dallas.

Sure, it was a garbage-time goal, but it was pretty all the same, as Vrbata pulled a brilliant move to beat Kari Lehtonen. If you can get past his poor plus-minus, Vrbata has offered solid production for deeper fantasy formats, as he owns 23 points in 35 games.