Coyotes' Ryan White: Finds scoresheet against Calgary
White scored his second goal of the season during Monday's loss to Calgary.
White scored a career-high 11 goals and 16 points last year, and with just two goals and five points over 29 games this season, he remains a low-end fantasy asset. Outside of cavernous leagues including PIM, White isn't worth a roster spot in any format. He has 60 PIM over 29 games, after all.
