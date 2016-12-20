White scored his second goal of the season during Monday's loss to Calgary.

White scored a career-high 11 goals and 16 points last year, and with just two goals and five points over 29 games this season, he remains a low-end fantasy asset. Outside of cavernous leagues including PIM, White isn't worth a roster spot in any format. He has 60 PIM over 29 games, after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola