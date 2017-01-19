White (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Wild on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

White has been sidelined for the Yotes' last 11 outings, but appears to be nearing a return. In order to suit up, Arizona would need to activate the winger off injured reserve, which would require a corresponding roster move. If the 29-year-old is given the all clear, Laurent Dauphin would be the most likely candidate to find himself making the trip to AHL Tucson.