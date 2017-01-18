White (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's meeting with the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Although he will not suit up against Winnipeg, White could be available for Thursday's matchup versus the Wild. The winger has missed the Yotes' last 10 contests, but even when healthy has not contributed much offensively. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old had tallied a paltry two points in his previous 21 outings along with a minus-6 rating. Once cleared, White may struggle to regain his place on the game-day roster and will likely have to outwork Jordan Martinook or Lawson Crouse for a spot on the fourth line.