White is nursing a lower-body injury which will prevent him from playing against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

White delivered a whopping nine hits and two blocked shots while managing a season-high 13:43 of ice time in Wednesday's game against the Oilers, and evidently the winger is paying for that gritty performance two days later. Josh Jooris should make his way into the lineup with White unavailable, but he's not a fantasy relevant option having already been waived (by the Rangers) this season.