White (lower body) will miss Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

White will miss his third consecutive contest against New York, with his status for Saturday's trip to Calgary still up in the air. The winger's offensive production has been minimal as he has garnered just five points in 30 outings. The primary source of the 28-year-old's limited value comes in terms of ancillary stats -- 98 hits and 60 PIM -- but that likely is not enough to justify a spot on your fantasy lineups.