White (lower body) will make his return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild.

White, who's been shelved since Dec. 21 with a lower-body injury, is set to make his return to the Yotes' lineup after an 11-game absence. The 28-year-old winger tallied two points over five games prior to going down but only carries five over 30 games on the season, and thus, remains a less-than-ideal fantasy option.