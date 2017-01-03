White (lower body) won't travel with the team for their upcoming matchup with the Canucks on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of azcentral sports reports.

White skated Tuesday but according to Yotes' head coach Dave Tippett, the winger is "Not improving as much as we'd like to see." The 28-year-old has been out the last four games since sustaining the ailment and the plan is for him to continue to rest until he makes more progress. The Manitoba native was averaging just 10:34 of ice time and has accumulated only five points over 30 games this season so he wasn't a great fantasy option either way.