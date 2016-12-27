White (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

White's absence will test Arizona's depth at forward, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as the gritty winger's limited offensive upside -- five points in 30 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in most formats. The Coyotes should provide another update on White's status once he's ready to return to game action.