Coyotes' Shane Doan: Achieves double milestone Friday
Doan registered his 400th career goal while playing in his 1,500th game Friday night. Unfortunately for the captain, his night was spoiled by the 'Yotes losing to the Maple Leafs, 4-1.
While both feats are quite remarkable -- theScore notes that Doan became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 1,500 games played with one club -- it's tough to ignore the fact that Arizona has dropped four straight games. The 40-year-old winger entered this most recent contest on a six-game pointless drought, so one would think that he'll be able to play a more relaxed and focused brand of hockey now that he's unlocked those gaudy milestones.
