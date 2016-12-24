Doan registered his 400th career goal while playing in his 1,500th game Friday night. Unfortunately for the captain, his night was spoiled by the 'Yotes losing to the Maple Leafs, 4-1.

While both feats are quite remarkable -- theScore notes that Doan became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 1,500 games played with one club -- it's tough to ignore the fact that Arizona has dropped four straight games. The 40-year-old winger entered this most recent contest on a six-game pointless drought, so one would think that he'll be able to play a more relaxed and focused brand of hockey now that he's unlocked those gaudy milestones.