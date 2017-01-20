Doan dished out two helpers Thursday in Minnesota.

This was an excellent showing for the 40-year-old veteran against Vezina Trophy frontrunner Devan Dubnyk. Unfortunately, strong performances have been few and far between for Doan this season, as this was the 13-time 20-goal scorer's first multi-point effort in 45 tries.

