Coyotes' Shane Doan: First multi-point game this season
Doan dished out two helpers Thursday in Minnesota.
This was an excellent showing for the 40-year-old veteran against Vezina Trophy frontrunner Devan Dubnyk. Unfortunately, strong performances have been few and far between for Doan this season, as this was the 13-time 20-goal scorer's first multi-point effort in 45 tries.
