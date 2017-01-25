Doan is suffering from an upper-body injury and could miss Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Doan has played in all 47 contests for Arizona this season in which he has compiled four goals, 11 helpers, and 69 hits. Given his minimal offensive production, the winger has certainly faded from his peak and a probably a low-end fantasy option in most formats. If Doan is unable to suit up versus the Canucks, Josh Jooris will likely slot into the game-day lineup.