Doan (upper body) is now considered probable for Thursday's meeting with Vancouver, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Original reports coming out of the desert had Doan as questionable to square off with the Canucks, but this latest news should be encouraging for fantasy owners. A final decision on the winger likely won't be made until closer to puck drop to ensure the 40-year-old is not feeling any discomfort after warm-ups. If for some reason the winger is unable to play, Ryan White will likely slide into the Yotes' fourth line.