Rieder broke out of his slump with a goal, three points, and a plus-4 rating in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

In his prior 21 games, Rieder had one goal, five points and a minus-12 rating, so this performance was certainly unexpected. In fact, Rieder didn't have a single multi-point game all season until Saturday. Yet, he's still on track to surpass his career-high of 14 goals.