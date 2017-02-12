Coyotes' Tobias Rieder: Snipes 12th goal in win over Penguins
Rieder scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's overtime win over the Penguins.
It was the first goal in five games for Rieder, who is just two shy of his career high. He's been inconsistent this season, but he skates on the first line and now has 22 points in 51 games. Rieder isn't a huge scorer, but he's a solid sniper whose shot makes him valuable in deep leagues.
